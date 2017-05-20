Instant Replay: Rangers' MLB-best sta...

Instant Replay: Rangers' MLB-best starting ERA takes a hit; long balls plague A.J. Griffin

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

What you need to know: The Rangers' 10-game winning streak came crashing to an end as starting pitcher A.J. Griffin allowed nine runs and four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. The bats also struggled against Tigers starter Justin Verlander, who allowed three runs in seven innings and took the win to move to 4-3.

