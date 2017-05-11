Instant Replay: NA-PO-LI! Rangers ral...

Instant Replay: NA-PO-LI! Rangers rally late vs. San Diego, walk it off for third-straight victory

16 hrs ago

What you need to know: Texas entered the game hitting .189 against lefties this season, but fought through a great game by Padres starter Clayton Richard and then jumped all over right-handed reliever Brandon Maurerin the ninth inning. Texas scored four runs in the ninth inning, winning it 5-2 on a Mike Napoli three-run homer into the club level in left field.

