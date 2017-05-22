If the MLB is trending young, look to these Rangers stars for the next big thing

Now that the Rangers have convincingly pulled off their Lazarus act, let's see what they do for an encore. Can they keep whittling away at the Astros' lead? What about their window? Is it closing? If so, how fast? For today's purposes, let's consider not only this season but what's looming on the horizon, because it's more intertwined than you might think.

