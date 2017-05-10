Hahn rolls through 7 innings vs. Rangers

13 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Jesse Hahn was denied a win at Globe Life Park on Friday evening, but not because the A's starter didn't deserve one. The right-hander needed just 83 pitches to get through seven innings of one-run ball before handing the ball over to Ryan Dull , who pitched a clean eighth ahead of Santiago Casilla 's ninth-inning meltdown.

