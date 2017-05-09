Griffin dominates hometown Padres 11-...

Griffin dominates hometown Padres 11-0, Rangers hit 3 homers

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A.J. Griffin had an eventful two days back in San Diego, from visiting Balboa Park with his father to dominating his hometown Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout. With Griffin rolling, Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua homered off Jered Weaver, and Robinson Chirinos also went deep as the Rangers routed San Diego 11-0 Tuesday to stop a three-game losing streak.

