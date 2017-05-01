Gomez's cycle, Darvish's pitching lead Rangers to 6-3 win

Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli connects for a run-scoring single off a pitch from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington Texas Friday Carlos Gomez hit for the cycle - a single, double, triple and homer - and Yu Darvish struck out 10 batters in six innings as the Rangers beat the Angels 6-3 Saturday night at Globe Life Park . He first hit for the cycle - producing a single, double, triple and home run in the same game - in 2008 with the Minnesota Twins.

