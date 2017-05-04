Game No. 29 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

RHP Joe Musgrove vs. RHP A.J. Griffin conversation centered around the Astros awful record against the Rangers over the last two years Rangers posted an Alex Bregman tweet on their bulletin board, similar to how they posted a Ken Giles quote on their bulletin board last year before beating the Astros yet again the pressure seemed to be on the Astros to finally find a way to beat the Rangers, and they'd have to do it without their ace pitcher Keuchel who pitched the day before the series began Astros have 2 comeback wins against the Rangers, one that included a benches clearing fracas, and one that came after being down 5-0 Marwin Gonzalez has entrenched himself as one of the most annoying players for Rangers' fans Despite what happens today, the Astros have already changed the feel of this rivalry, showing that the past really is in the past.

