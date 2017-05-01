Game No. 27 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT TV: ROOT SPORTS Southwest Online: MLB.T V Radio: KBME 790, La Nueva 94.1 FM Rangers SBNation Blog: Lone Star Ball RHP Mike Fiers vs. LHP Cole Hamels Tuesday game between the Astros and Rangers feels like a scheduled loss at this point. Mike Fiers has been struggling and Houston faces the Rangers' ace Cole Hamels.
