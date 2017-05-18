Gallo to keep manning third base for now

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he is not thinking about a possible position change for third baseman Joey Gallo right now. The Rangers may have to consider that when Adrian Beltre is ready to come off the disabled list, but Banister said now is not the time to be worrying about that.

