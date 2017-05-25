Donaldson, Tulo may return for Texas series
The Blue Jays are optimistic Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson will be available to face Rangers starter A.J. Griffin in the opener of their three-game series at Rogers Centre on Friday. Tulowitzki and Donaldson are both on the 10-day DL and have been on rehab assignments at Class A-Advanced Dunedin.
