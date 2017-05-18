Discipline key to Texas' emergence from rut
Before the Rangers began their nine-game homestand on May 10, they were sitting in last place in the American League West, six games below .500 at 14-20. Before Thursday's series finale against the Phillies, his club having won the first eight games of the homestand, manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers didn't panic during their early struggles.
