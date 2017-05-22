Darvish tops Tigers again, Napoli homers as Texas rolls 5-2

Napoli homered to the camera platform beyond center field, and Darvish picked up yet another win over Detroit, helping the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Tigers in Major League Baseball on Sunday night. Darvish has won all seven of his starts against the Tigers, and Napoli's fifth-inning drive was reminiscent of a home run he hit in Detroit in the playoffs a few years back.

