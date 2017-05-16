Darvish pitches Rangers to 7th straig...

Darvish pitches Rangers to 7th straight victory

Yu Darvish struck out nine over seven solid innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Tuesday night to stretch the majors' longest active winning streak to seven games. Nomar Mazara had a solo homer in the first, and Mike Napoli hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

