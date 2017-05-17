Could the Rangers extend Yu Darvish m...

Could the Rangers extend Yu Darvish midseason? It's not as far-fetched as you might think

18 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

On the latest episode of Ballzy, hosts Evan Grant and Kevin Sherrington discuss a way the Rangers can sign Yu Darvish to a contract extension. Grant: "Here's what you do between now and July with Yu Darvish -- you negotiate the hell out of a contract with Yu Darvish and you try and get him extended.

