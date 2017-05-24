Chris Sale falls short of strikeout record but Red Sox rally to beat Rangers

Sale's bid for an outright MLB-record nine straight 10-strikeout games fell short as he fanned six in Boston's come-from-behind win. Chris Sale falls short of new strikeout record but Red Sox rally to win Sale's bid for an outright MLB-record nine straight 10-strikeout games fell short as he fanned six in Boston's come-from-behind win.

