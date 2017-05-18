Cashner finally wins in home state, R...

Cashner finally wins in home state, Rangers top Phillies 9-3

22 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Andrew Cashner finally won in his home state of Texas, pitching seven solid innings to help the Rangers match the longest winning streak in the majors this year at eight games with a 9-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. The right-hander from the Houston area also got his first win with the Rangers, who scored all nine runs in the first five innings after getting just six in the first six starts by Cashner when the stocky 30-year-old was in the game.

