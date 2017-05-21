Bush photobombs a live broadcast of a...

Bush photobombs a live broadcast of a Texas Rangers game

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Fox Sports Southwest's Emily Jones was reporting during a live broadcast of the Rangers vs Phillies game Wednesday night in Arlington when the former President strolled by. Fox Sports Southwest's Emily Jones was reporting during a live broadcast of the Rangers vs Phillies game Wednesday night in Arlington when the former President strolled by President Bush was a managing partner for the Texas team in his first continuous role in the public eye before he became the state's governor and eventually the two-term president.

