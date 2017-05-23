Bogaerts scores twice on wild pitches, Red Sox thump Rangers

Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, Dustin Pedroia had a two-run double during a four-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Tuesday night. Rick Porcello won for just the second time at home despite allowing 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.