Beltre progresses to BP, fielding grounders
Adrian Beltre , who is on the disabled list with a strained right calf muscle, was able to take batting practice on the field with his teammates on Thursday. It's the first time Beltre has been able to do that since he re-aggravated the muscle three weeks ago.
