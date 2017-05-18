Austin Bibens-Dirkxa s Rangersa debut elicits messages of love
Austin Bibens-Dirkx didn't get much sleep Wednesday night but he's not complaining. He was still up late into the night responding to messages of love and support from friends and family after making his major league debut for the Rangers.
