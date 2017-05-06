Arlington mayor Williams headed for second term
Incumbent Jeff Williams cruised to a second term as mayor of Arlington, as he held a commanding lead over Chris Dobson. Williams successfully helped push through a public vote to secure a new retractable-roof stadium for the Texas Rangers in November, and voters appeared ready to reward him for that.
