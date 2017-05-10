And That Happened: Tuesday's Scores and Highlights

Rockies 10, Cubs 4; Cubs 8, Rockies 1 : Let's play two! Let's split two! Let's realize that we've made no real forward progress as a result of these two games and that we're, essentially, in the same place we were when the day began! Let's contemplate our mortality and the notion that, ultimately, our time on Earth is inconsequential except for the way in which we touch the lives of others! Let's remember that those others die eventually too and, absent some rare, transcendent accomplishment, the universe will go on, ignorant and uncaring of our very existence! Mark Reynolds homered in his fourth straight game in the first one. John Lackey struck out ten in seven shutout innings in the second.

