Alvarez heads to DL; Robinson recalled
The Rangers placed relief pitcher Dario Alvarez on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain prior to Sunday's series finale against Toronto, recalling versatile third baseman Drew Robinson in a corresponding move. Alvarez's DL stint is retroactive to May 26, after his most recent outing in Boston.
