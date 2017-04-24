Yu rescues, adopts local pit bull on night off
Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish is getting an extra day of rest, and that may have saved a pit bull named Sage from the dog pound. Darvish was up later than usual on Thursday night because he is not pitching until Saturday.
