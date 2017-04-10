Unique ballpark eats go way past hot dogs

Sure, every baseball stadium in the country still serves hot dogs and Cracker Jacks, but what about kielbasa Reuben sandwiches? Ballparks in America are engaged in a culinary arms race to start the 2017 season, with stadiums serving up meals that go way beyond the standard fare. The kielbasa Reuben sandwich is being sold at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and features beer braised kielbasa, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house sauce, served on locally baked thick cut marble rye.

