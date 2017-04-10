Unique ballpark eats go way past hot ...

Unique ballpark eats go way past hot dogs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Sure, every baseball stadium in the country still serves hot dogs and Cracker Jacks, but what about kielbasa Reuben sandwiches? Ballparks in America are engaged in a culinary arms race to start the 2017 season, with stadiums serving up meals that go way beyond the standard fare. The kielbasa Reuben sandwich is being sold at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and features beer braised kielbasa, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house sauce, served on locally baked thick cut marble rye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC