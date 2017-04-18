'Tremendous' effort by Rangers 'pen over 7 scoreless
The Rangers' bullpen has cost the team some wins this year, but they were the key to victory in Thursday's Six relievers combined to throw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk combined, with 11 strikeouts. The bullpen kept holding, and eventually, the offense got the one run it needed on a Delino DeShields walk-off single, and lefty Dario Alvarez earned the win.
