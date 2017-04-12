The Jake Diekman Diaries: Prepping for J-Pouch surgery and video sendoff by teammates
After a video send off from the entire team, Rangers lefty Jake Diekman underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to create a "J-Pouch" from his small intestine. According to Diekman's fiancee, Amanda Soltero, he was recovering well from the procedure and doctors were pleased with the results.
