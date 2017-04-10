Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Series Preview: April 17-19, 2017
The Rangers close out their first road trip of the season with a three-game set against the Oakland A's, beginning Monday night. They're licking their wounds after being swept by the Seattle Mariners in demoralizing fashion Sunday afternoon.
