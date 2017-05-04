Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians, 4.5.17

Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Bryan Shaw shakes hands with catcher Roberto Perez after the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 and sweep the three game series in Arlington, Wednesday. Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor arrives at the dugout hugging first baseman Edwin Encarnacion after a ninth inning grand slam as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.

