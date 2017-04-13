Texas Rangers: Should Joey Gallo Stay in the MLB?
Youngster Joey Gallo has been an unusual bright spot for the Rangers this season. He's filling in for the injured Adrian Beltre, but should he stay on the Major League roster after Beltre returns? Right now the Texas Rangers have decided to play it safe with veteran Adrian Beltre .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nolan Writin'.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC