Texas Rangers looking for answers after Sam Dyson blows another save
Handed a three-run lead Tuesday in the ninth inning, Sam Dyson allowed Los Angeles back into the game with a home run, two doubles and two-out single by Albert Pujols. It was his second blown save in as many attempts this season.
