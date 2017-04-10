Texas Rangers finalize 2017 Opening Day roster

The Texas Rangers set their 25-man roster to open the 2017 late Sunday morning, and there were no changes from what manager Jeff Banister revealed Saturday afternoon. The biggest news is that Adrian Beltre will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, but the third baseman's goal is to return April 9 and miss only the first five games of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.