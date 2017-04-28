Texas Rangers: Can Nick Martinez Follow Strong Outing vs. Halos?
A door has opened up for pitcher Nick Martinez after A.J. Griffin headed to the disabled list. He was impressive in his first outing of the first season, but will that continue against the Angels on Friday? It looks like the Texas Rangers will give Nick Martinez at least one more start against the Halos.
Texas Rangers Discussions
