Rua assuming everyday LF duties for Rangers

Jurickson Profar had started 12 of the Rangers' first 20 games in left field -- including 11 of the last 13 -- but manager Jeff Banister had Rua in left field on Tuesday night with right-hander Ervin Santana pitching for the Twins. Rua had been getting his starts almost exclusively when there was a left-hander pitching for the other team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.