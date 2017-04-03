Rougned Odor led the Rangers with 33 home runs last
Rangers' Rougned Odor joins exclusive home run club Rougned Odor joined an exclusive club and became the seventh Rangers player with multiple homers on Opening Day. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nDd7rC In Monday's opener against the Cleveland Indians, the Texas Rangers second baseman slugged a home run in each of his first-two at-bats off Corey Kluber -- one in the first and one in the third inning.
