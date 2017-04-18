Rangers RP offers hot PED take following Marte suspension Jake Diekman thinks cheaters should play for the league minimum for the rest of their careers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/starling-marte-ped-pittsburgh-pirates-suspended-jake-diekman-texas-rangers-take-mlb Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte tested positive for an anabolic steroid called nandralone and will miss the next 80 games as a first-time offender of MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.