Rangers owner Davis to receive Eisenhower Award

Rangers owner Ray Davis will be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night to receive the Eisenhower Award at the Business Executives for National Security dinner. The Eisenhower Award annually recognizes public servants and private citizens who have made considerable contributions toward President Dwight Eisenhower's holistic definition of national security, described as "... the total product of our economic, intellectual, moral and military strength."

