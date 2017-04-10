Rangers, Mariners honor Jackie's impact

Seattle has always had a special connection to Jackie Robinson Day, and that sentiment was felt and acknowledged on Saturday on the 70th anniversary of Robinson's historic breaking of the color barrier in baseball. on his uniform on April 15 in 1997, and it was Griffey who helped inspire then-Commissioner Bud Selig to institute the league-wide wearing of Robinson's number on this day starting 10 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.