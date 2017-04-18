Rangers LHP Diekman anxious to throw after 2nd colon surgery
Texas Rangers reliever Jake Diekman is already counting the days until he can start throwing again, even though he still has another surgery ahead in June. Diekman was back with his teammates Thursday for the first time since the second of three operations to remove and rebuild his colon during treatment for the ulcerative colitis, a digestive condition he has dealt with much of his life.
