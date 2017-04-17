Rangers GM Daniels Not Concerned About Bullpen Woes

APRIL 16: third baseman Joey Gallo #13,second baseman Rougned Odor #12, relief pitcher Sam Dyson #47, Mike Napoli #5, and manager Jeff Banister meet at the mound during the ninth inning of a game at Safeco Field on April 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 8-7 and Dyson got the loss.

