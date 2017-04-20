Rangers beat Royals in 13-inning marathon

Delino DeShields had an RBI single with one out in the 13th inning to score Joey Gallo from second base and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday night. Gallo had pulled a one-out double into the right-field corner off Travis Wood , the third Royals reliever after starter Danny Duffy went 7 1-3 innings.

