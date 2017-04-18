Q&A: Daniels on meteoric rise with Rangers
Jon Daniels didn't begin his career working in baseball, but once he decided to embark on that path, it didn't take long for him to succeed. Hired by the Rangers as general manager in October 2005, the 28-year-old Daniels became the youngest person to hold that job for a Major League team.
