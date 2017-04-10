Photos: Tony Romo gets a shoutout; Martin Perez gets dunked; Nomar Mazara gets plunked
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo , who had two hits including a home run and five RBIs, is bathed in Powerade by Rougned Odor after an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara lies on the ground after being hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea as Mike Napoli rushes to his aid and catcher Josh Phegley and home plate umpire Ron Kulpa watch during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
