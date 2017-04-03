Outbursts at teammates led to Rangers...

Outbursts at teammates led to Rangers demoting Kela

17 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Texas Rangers' decision to demote right-hander Keone Kela to Triple A Round Rock followed a lackluster effort and unprofessional outing Wednesday during a back-field B game and his reaction when approached about it by teammates. Details started to emerge Saturday when Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported that the incident that provoked the Rangers' decision on Kela took place on the final day of spring camp in Surprise, Ariz.

