Ojos Locos leases space near Cowboys,...

Ojos Locos leases space near Cowboys, Rangers stadiums in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, the Latin-themed sports bar famous for its balones of beer and sultry waitresses, has leased space in the heart of Arlington's growing sports district. The sports bar will move into a former El Fenix at 1620 East Copeland Road , positioning it in the shadows of AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Park, where the Texas Rangers opened the 2017 season Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar 8 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC