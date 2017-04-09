No longer scared of the strikeout, ne...

No longer scared of the strikeout, new-look Joey Gallo is proving his worth to Rangers in power

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

In the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, with the count 0-2, Joey Gallo lined a fastball that was up and away from him into right field for a two-run, break-the-game open single. If you, astute baseball fan, were sitting at Globe Life Park in Arlington or at home watching, you probably thought: "Wow, is that the first time that guy has ever gotten a hit after getting down 0-2?" The biggest moment in the Rangers' 8-1 win over Oakland was Gallo's bases-loaded single off 98 mph gas from Frankie Montas.

