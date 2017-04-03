Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get R...

Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get Rangers first win

Read more: Washington Times

Nomar Mazara hit his first grand slam and had a career-high six RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 10-5 Friday night for their first victory of the season. Mazara is hitting .588 through four games, including 3 for 5 in this one.

