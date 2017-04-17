Marniners log: Seattle walkoff win ov...

Marniners log: Seattle walkoff win over the Texas Rangers caps series sweep - Sun, 16 Apr 2017 PST

What happened: The Mariners bounced back from a 2-8 starting record this season with a three-game sweep over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in the third and Guillermo Heredia's 3-of-4 hitting helped dig the Mariners out of an early five-run deficit.

Chicago, IL

