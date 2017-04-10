Mariners' Paxton gets scoreless streak to 21 IP, beats Texas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws his final pitch of the night as he strikes out Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws his final pitch of the night as he strikes out Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.