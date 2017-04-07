Lowriea s quick start has him bouncin...

Lowriea s quick start has him bouncing around Aa s lineup

ARLINGTON, Texas Jed Lowrie's first four games have given manager Bob Melvin home that the A's second baseman is fully recovered from the foot and deviated septum surgeries that cut 2016 short. Lowrie has started the first four games for the A's, twice batting sixth and spending one game each in the second and third slots.

